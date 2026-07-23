We're playing Splatoon Raiders on today's GR Live

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Today, we're a kid, and we're a squid once more, as we're checking out Nintendo's latest entry in the Splatoon franchise, which sees us trade PvP paint blasting for a more PvE-centred experience, transporting us to a series of islands where we've got to gather as much loot as possible.

As Shiver, Frye, and Big Man find themselves stranded on the Spirhalite Islands, the Mechanic (the player) has to help them find their way back home. They're not planning on going home empty-handed, though, and will be tracking down every piece of treasure they can find while exploring these Salmonid-infested lands.

If you want to see us battle our way through hordes of Salmonids, upgrading our weapons and base after every mission, then check out today's GR Live at the usual start time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. You can find us on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and the GR Live Homepage itself. In the meantime, you can read our review of Splatoon Raiders here.