Fallen God, the second standalone expansion for Spellforce 3, has launched today on the PC and adds 20 hours of additional story content with the narrative this time around focusing on the Moonkin trolls. Expect the usual mix of RPG elements and strategic RTS action, but with added skill trees, abilities, and a new Trolls faction group.

Be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm, as we will be playing through the opening two hours of the expansion.