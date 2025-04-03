English
South of Midnight

We're playing South of Midnight on today's GR Live

Join us at a slightly later time to experience the first hour of Compulsion's adventure.

Today is the big day for South of Midnight fans, as those who snag the version of the game that enables access to the "Early Access" portion will be able to begin exploring a mythological American Deep South and start unpacking Hazel's journey too. This will all happen from 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST today, which is coincidentally also the same time that we will begin streaming Compulsion's adventure.

Join me at the GR Live homepage at exactly that time for one hour of South of Midnight fun, where I'll be chugging through a few of the starting chapters of the adventure. Be sure to drop by for a first taste of the action.

And also keep an eye out at the same time for more thoughts on South of Midnight...

South of Midnight

