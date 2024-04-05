We're playing Sons of Valhalla on today's GR Live

Today marks the official launch date for developer Pixel Chest's strategy RPG Sons of Valhalla. This is a tug-of-war like title where you have to grow and support Viking settlements, raid, pillage, and plunder, all in the effort of tracking up and down the UK in the hunt for revenge and to find your captured partner.

With Sons of Valhalla now here and available on PC, we're going to be diving into the game on the latest instalment of GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage so you don't miss the action as it unfolds.