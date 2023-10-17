Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sonic Superstars

We're playing Sonic Superstars on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of the latest adventure with the blue blur.

HQ

Today is the global launch day for Sonic Superstars, and no doubt many of you are seeing this as a prime opportunity to get back into the red and white shoes of the blue blur for a new adventure. If you're looking for a taste of what is in store in this game before doing so, however, you can join us at the GR Live homepage this afternoon for the opening hour of the game.

That's right, starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be playing some Sonic Superstars. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds and also don't forget to read our review of the game over here for more thoughts and opinions about what this platformer is bringing to the table.

Sonic Superstars

