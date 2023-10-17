We're playing Sonic Superstars on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch day for Sonic Superstars, and no doubt many of you are seeing this as a prime opportunity to get back into the red and white shoes of the blue blur for a new adventure. If you're looking for a taste of what is in store in this game before doing so, however, you can join us at the GR Live homepage this afternoon for the opening hour of the game.

That's right, starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be playing some Sonic Superstars. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds and also don't forget to read our review of the game over here for more thoughts and opinions about what this platformer is bringing to the table.