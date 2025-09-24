We're playing Sonic Racing: Crossworlds on today's GR Live

HQ

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds doesn't technically launch until tomorrow, September 25, but as of earlier this week, the game has been available to many through an Early Access window. So, on the eve of the official launch, we're now going to be dedicating a GR Live offering to this chapter of Sega's kart racing series.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of the action, and for our full and unfiltered thoughts on the game, don't miss our detailed review over here.