Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

We're playing Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the opening hour of Tequila Works' adventure.

Tomorrow, fans of League of Legends will be able to learn more about a few of the different Champions available in the MOBA in the latest spinoff game published by Riot Forge. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story revolves around Nunu and Willump and sees the pair exploring the Freljord region of Runeterra and meeting various other Champions, such as Braun, Ornn, and Volibear, along the way.

We've recently published our review of the game, meaning you can head over here to check out more thoughts and opinions on the title, or you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage this afternoon for the opening hour of Tequila Works' adventure game.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, you don't want to miss this stream if you're a League of Legends fan.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

