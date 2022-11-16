We're playing Somerville on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday saw the release of two interesting yet unusual titles. Obsidian Entertainment launched Pentiment, and Jumpship debuted Somerville. As we checked out the critically acclaimed Pentiment on yesterday's GR Live, it's only right that we switch our focus and see what Somerville has to offer today.

So, starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage as she plays through the first hour of this sci-fi adventure game. And until that time does come around and we go live, to see our thoughts on the atmospheric title, you can read our review right here.