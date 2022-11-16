Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Somerville

We're playing Somerville on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Jumpship's sci-fi adventure game.

Yesterday saw the release of two interesting yet unusual titles. Obsidian Entertainment launched Pentiment, and Jumpship debuted Somerville. As we checked out the critically acclaimed Pentiment on yesterday's GR Live, it's only right that we switch our focus and see what Somerville has to offer today.

So, starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage as she plays through the first hour of this sci-fi adventure game. And until that time does come around and we go live, to see our thoughts on the atmospheric title, you can read our review right here.

