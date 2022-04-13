Cookies

Halo Infinite

We're playing some Halo Infinite on today's GR Live

Join us as we slay Spartans in 343 Industries' sci-fi shooter.

HQ

While it isn't too long until Season 2 of Halo Infinite (called Lone Wolves) lands, bringing an injection of new content, we're actually going to be jumping back into 343 Industries' sci-fi shooter later today.

That's right, we're going to be jumping back into Halo for a little while on today's GR Live stream, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and slaying Spartans and the Banished in Infinite's multiplayer and campaign.

Be sure to join us as we load up our assault rifle, get boots on the ground and begin tearing it up, from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. We'll, of course, be live at the GR Live homepage, so make sure to drop by for a couple of hours of fun.

Until we do start, if you're looking for some more Halo content, be sure to read our review of the first episode of the Halo TV series here.

HQ
Halo Infinite

