We're playing Sniper Elite 5 on today's GR Live

Today marks the global launch date of Sniper Elite 5, the fifth instalment into Rebellion's iconic shooter series of games. This iteration of the series sees protagonist Karl Fairburne heading into an occupied France in order to help the Allies on their invasion of Normandy, and also to foil a potentially devastating Nazi plot.

With a lot to dive into, we're going to be checking out Sniper Elite 5 on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and will be setting my sights on the Axis forces that stand between me and my objective. Join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of gameplay.

And until we do start, be sure to check out our review of Sniper Elite 5 right here.