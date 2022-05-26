Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sniper Elite 5

We're playing Sniper Elite 5 on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the brand new instalment into Rebellion's shooter series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today marks the global launch date of Sniper Elite 5, the fifth instalment into Rebellion's iconic shooter series of games. This iteration of the series sees protagonist Karl Fairburne heading into an occupied France in order to help the Allies on their invasion of Normandy, and also to foil a potentially devastating Nazi plot.

With a lot to dive into, we're going to be checking out Sniper Elite 5 on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and will be setting my sights on the Axis forces that stand between me and my objective. Join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of gameplay.

And until we do start, be sure to check out our review of Sniper Elite 5 right here.

HQ
Sniper Elite 5

Related texts

0
Sniper Elite 5Score

Sniper Elite 5
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

The fifth instalment in Rebellion's sniper series is here, and we've been checking it out ahead of its imminent launch.



Loading next content