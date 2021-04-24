Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Smelter

We're playing Smelter on today's GR Live

This indie features a mix of platforming and top-down strategy elements.

With the weekend now being here, we have one final stream left for you this week. Today we're taking a look at Smelter, a pixelated indie that blends together elements of platforming and top-down strategy. One moment here you're hacking apart enemies and dashing between platforms, and the next you're commanding an army of troops on the battlefield to take down enemy forces.

To check out the first two hours of the game, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime, you can check out our recent review of Smelter here.

