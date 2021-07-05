We're playing Sky: Children of the Light on today's GR Live

Sky: Children of the Light, a mesmerisingly beautiful title from the creators of Journey and Flower, last week made its console debut on the Nintendo Switch. This free-to-play game, just like its predecessors, makes for a relaxing time from start to finish and it features a gorgeous animated world for players to freely explore. Sky has received critical acclaim since releasing on iOS back in 2019 and it has won numerous awards such as the Audience Award at the Game Developers Choice Awards and Best Gameplay at the Games for Change Awards.

To watch us play through the game's opening two hours, be sure to join us over on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.