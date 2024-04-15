We're playing Sker Ritual on today's GR Live

If you love to spend hours chipping away at Call of Duty's Zombies game mode, no doubt you've been keeping a keen eye on Wales Interactive's Sker Ritual. This is a round-based zombie survival FPS, and one that is soon set to leave Early Access behind and launch in its "complete" state on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles this week.

With that coming up very soon, we're going to be turning our attention to the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds.