We're playing Skate on today's GR Live

Yesterday was the big day for Skate fans, as EA and developer Full Circle launched the Early Access version of the anticipated reboot. Set in the city of San Vansterdam (San Van), the ultimate skater's paradise, this game is all about building up reputation and becoming a well-known skateboarding legend.

And this is something that we'll be looking to achieve as soon as later today, when we hop into Skate as part of the day's GR Live offering. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to shred and trick around the world, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to join as the action unfolds live and for more on Skate, catch our recent preview of the game over here, ahead of some more complete Early Access thoughts arriving in the near future.