We're playing Shinobi: Art of Vengeance on today's GR Live

While it's not officially out yet, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has launched in what the cool kids are calling "advanced access," meaning it's playable so long as you buy a slightly more expensive edition. This also means we'll be able to check out the game today instead of Friday the 29th of August on GR Live.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance brings the Shinobi IP back in a big way. From the team that brought us Streets of Rage 4 we've got a brand-new 2D action game with a unique, hand-drawn look as well as plenty of platforming elements to keep us engaged between fistfights.

We're starting our stream from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can join us at the GR Live Homepage, or via our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. If you want to read more of our in-depth thoughts, check out our full review of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance here.