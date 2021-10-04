English
We're playing several demos from Steam Next Fest on today's GR Live

Watch us delve into a catalogue of 100s of upcoming games.

We're kicking off this week of streams by spotlighting some of our favourite demos within October's Steam Next Fest. There are hundreds of demos available here spanning a variety of different genres from strategy titles to action RPGs and first-person shooters. These demos can be downloaded for absolutely free and the event is set to run until October 7.

Starting at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST on our GR Live homepage, our host Rebeca will be playing through several of her favourites and will also be taking requests from viewers. If you'd like to have a look at some titles that might be featured then you can view our recent article on Steam Next Fest here.

