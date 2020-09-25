We're playing Serious Sam 4 on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Serious Sam made an explosive return this week with his first core outing since 2011's Serious Sam 3: BFE. Serious Sam 4 is more of what fans love from the series: it features many hordes of alien creatures to gun down and retains the feel of classic 90s shooters.

You can watch us gun our way through the first two hours of the game on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled, as our written review of the over-the-top shooter will be landing early next week.