Sea of Thieves

We're playing Sea of Thieves: Season Two on today's GR Live

And it will even be a bumper three hour-long stream.

We're closing out another busy long week of streaming by taking a look at the second season of Rare's swashbuckling adventure Sea of Thieves. This new season of the game brings several fun new additions, with our favourite being an emote that allows players to disguise themselves as a barrel. It also adds a whole new slew of rewards and a new skeleton fort called the Fort of Fortune.

You'll want to make sure to come and watch us take to the seas and explore all of this new content, as GR Spain's David and and Rebeca will be banding together for a special three hour-long adventure, where we'll be doing a multi-gameplay stream, switching between both David and Rebeca's point of view.

As per usual, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST to check out all the action as it unfolds.

Sea of Thieves

Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



