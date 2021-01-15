Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition

We're playing Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition on today's GR Live

We're preparing for a fight as we look to take on Ramona's League of Evil Exes.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We're preparing for our final GR Live of the week, and to round it out, we're looking toward Ubisoft's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition. That's right, for today's livestream, Dori will be suiting up in the iconic beatem' up, as he's faced with the task of defeating Ramona's League of Evil Exes. With plenty of retro-styled arcade gameplay to chew through, you won't want to miss this one.

You can of course catch all the action at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, and if you're looking for some more Scott Pilgrim content to tie you over until the stream begins - be sure to check out our review of the Complete Edition here.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy