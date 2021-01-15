We're playing Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're preparing for our final GR Live of the week, and to round it out, we're looking toward Ubisoft's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition. That's right, for today's livestream, Dori will be suiting up in the iconic beatem' up, as he's faced with the task of defeating Ramona's League of Evil Exes. With plenty of retro-styled arcade gameplay to chew through, you won't want to miss this one.

You can of course catch all the action at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, and if you're looking for some more Scott Pilgrim content to tie you over until the stream begins - be sure to check out our review of the Complete Edition here.