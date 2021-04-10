Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
We're playing Say No! More on today's GR Live

This self-described NPG (NO!-Playing Game) looks to be pretty hilarious.

We're rounding out this week of streams by taking a look at one of the year's most wacky releases, Say No! More. This self-described NPG (NO!-Playing Game) sees you play as as an intern, who finally learns the magically word of no after being repeatedly bossed around. With this new word in this vocabulary, you feel truly unstoppable and nobody can stand in your path or tell you what to do.

To check out the first two hours of this hilarious looking game, be sure to head over to the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

