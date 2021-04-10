We're playing Say No! More on today's GR Live

We're rounding out this week of streams by taking a look at one of the year's most wacky releases, Say No! More. This self-described NPG (NO!-Playing Game) sees you play as as an intern, who finally learns the magically word of no after being repeatedly bossed around. With this new word in this vocabulary, you feel truly unstoppable and nobody can stand in your path or tell you what to do.

