We're playing Sands of Aura on today's GR Live

On today's stream, we are planning to take a look at Sands of Aura, a recent Steam Early Access release that draws influence from both Diablo and Dark Souls. Here players will travel across a world hidden beneath a sea of sand to help restore their world back to normality after an hourglass of time was shattered. Sands of Aura is said to feature a deep combat system too with there being seven distinct fighting styles and thousands of different weapons to be crafted. It certainly looks to be an intriguing ride, so let's hope it holds up.

