Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

We're playing Sands of Aura on today's GR Live

The Souls-like recently entered Steam's Early Access.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On today's stream, we are planning to take a look at Sands of Aura, a recent Steam Early Access release that draws influence from both Diablo and Dark Souls. Here players will travel across a world hidden beneath a sea of sand to help restore their world back to normality after an hourglass of time was shattered. Sands of Aura is said to feature a deep combat system too with there being seven distinct fighting styles and thousands of different weapons to be crafted. It certainly looks to be an intriguing ride, so let's hope it holds up.

As usual, we'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to check out all of the action for yourself.

We're playing Sands of Aura on today's GR Live


Loading next content