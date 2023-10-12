Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Saltsea Chronicles

We're playing Saltsea Chronicles on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into the latest title from Die Gute Fabrik.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been looking for a new indie game to play, we might just have the solution for you. Because today marks the global launch date for Die Gute Fabrik's latest title, the narrative-adventure game, Saltsea Chronicles.

To mark this occasion, we're going to be checking out the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the title, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Ahead of that stream taking place, be sure to also read our review of Saltsea Chronicles right here, for further thoughts and opinions about the game.

Saltsea Chronicles

Related texts

0
Saltsea ChroniclesScore

Saltsea Chronicles
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've been travelling through a flooded world in Die Gute Fabrik's stunning narrative adventure game.



Loading next content