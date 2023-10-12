We're playing Saltsea Chronicles on today's GR Live

HQ

If you've been looking for a new indie game to play, we might just have the solution for you. Because today marks the global launch date for Die Gute Fabrik's latest title, the narrative-adventure game, Saltsea Chronicles.

To mark this occasion, we're going to be checking out the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the title, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Ahead of that stream taking place, be sure to also read our review of Saltsea Chronicles right here, for further thoughts and opinions about the game.