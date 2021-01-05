Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sackboy: A Big Adventure

We're playing Sackboy: A Big Adventure on today's GR Live

Join us for a few hours of fun in Sumo Digital's delightful platformer.

It's a new year, which means it's time to get started with another round of GR Live streams, and to kick 2021 off in a great fashion, we're playing Sumo Digital's platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Being a PlayStation 5 exclusive, we've covered a whole bunch of this title in the past, including a review you can check out here, as well as a local multiplayer look over here.

To join in on the knitted knight fun for today, be sure to be at the GR Live homepage at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET for two hours of delightful platforming goodness, with everybody's favourite hero, Sackboy.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

