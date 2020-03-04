Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV

We're playing Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV on GR Live

All's fair in love and war in Koei's latest strategy game set in the storied period of Chinese history.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV launched last week (our review is nearly finished, stay tuned for that in due course) on PC and PS4, and we thought today would be a good opportunity to take a closer look at what the next entry in this long-running strategy series has to offer.

If you're intrigued about this action-packed and characterful grand strategy title, simply join Kieran over on GR Live at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET and see how he gets on as he attempts to navigate this war-torn era of Chinese history.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV

Related texts



Loading next content