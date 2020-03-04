We're playing Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV on GR Live

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV launched last week (our review is nearly finished, stay tuned for that in due course) on PC and PS4, and we thought today would be a good opportunity to take a closer look at what the next entry in this long-running strategy series has to offer.

If you're intrigued about this action-packed and characterful grand strategy title, simply join Kieran over on GR Live at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET and see how he gets on as he attempts to navigate this war-torn era of Chinese history.