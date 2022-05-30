We're playing Roller Champions on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, Ubisoft decided to launch Roller Champions, a decision that felt rather surprising since the game only actually got its release date a couple of weeks prior. Regardless, the free-to-play sports PvP game has arrived, and with that in mind, we're going to be putting it to the test and checking out what it has to offer on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage, it'll be our very own Rebeca who will be hosting today's stream for the usual time period of one hour. Rebeca will be looking to skate and score some goals in this fast-paced original team sport, so be sure to drop by and cheer her on.

While you can catch some gameplay of Roller Champions below, be sure to also read our review of the game here, to see what we thought about it.