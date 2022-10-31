We're playing Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose on today's GR Live

HQ

It's Halloween! And with that being the case, we figured that it's fitting to check out a horror title on the spookiest day of the year. With a whole bunch of Resident Evil goodies debuting on October 28, we're going to be jumping into the first hour of the Shadows of Rose expansion on today's GR Live.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to see the start of Rose Winters' adventure back into a twisted version of the locales and levels that were found throughout Resident Evil Village.

And until we do start, be sure to also read our thoughts on the expansion right here, to see what we thought about this final chapter in the Village experience.