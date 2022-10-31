Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil Village

We're playing Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose on today's GR Live

Join us for a bit of horror to celebrate the spookiest day of the year.

It's Halloween! And with that being the case, we figured that it's fitting to check out a horror title on the spookiest day of the year. With a whole bunch of Resident Evil goodies debuting on October 28, we're going to be jumping into the first hour of the Shadows of Rose expansion on today's GR Live.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to see the start of Rose Winters' adventure back into a twisted version of the locales and levels that were found throughout Resident Evil Village.

And until we do start, be sure to also read our thoughts on the expansion right here, to see what we thought about this final chapter in the Village experience.

