Resident Evil Resistance is the asymmetrical 4v1 multiplayer mode shipped with Capcom's recent remake of horror classic Resident Evil 3 and we're getting ready to jump back in for a second stream of the multiplayer experience.

As we did last time, we'll be trying out both the mastermind and the survivor side in our quest for better multiplayer skills. Want to join the fun? Head on over to our live page at 3pm BST (4pm CEST).