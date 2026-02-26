Gamereactor

Resident Evil Requiem

We're playing Resident Evil Requiem on today's GR Live

Join us as we hop into Capcom's latest horror title.

It's finally time for the ninth mainline chapter in the Resident Evil series to make its grand arrival. Depending on where you live around the world, you may already be playing the horror title, but if that isn't the case as of yet, you can happily count down the hours, as launch is scheduled for February 27.

With the debut right around the corner, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to Resident Evil Requiem, where I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the horror title all at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET.

Be sure to join me for a glimpse of what this wider game offers, and for more on Requiem, don't miss our dedicated review and our Nintendo Switch 2-geared review too.

