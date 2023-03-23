We're playing Resident Evil 4 on today's GR Live

HQ

Tomorrow is a big day for Resident Evil fans, as it marks the launch of Resident Evil 4, the remake of the 2005 survival horror game. Seeing players re-experiencing Leon's solo outing where he has to head into a secluded Spanish village all to find and save the President of the United States daughter, who has been kidnapped by the cruel and tormented Los Iluminados clan, this game features the same main story but has various visual, technical, and other updates and improvements to bring it in line with modern game standards.

But you can both read more about that in our review here or see it in our video review below, or even better, come and check out the opening hour of the game, live on today's stream.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I will be hosting and looking to play through the first couple of chapters of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

Resident Evil 4 launches on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on March 24.