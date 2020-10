You're watching Advertisements

Halloween is right around the corner and the flood gates have just opened for many spooky titles to come our way. The first harrowing title that we will be spotlighting on our stream is Remothered: Broken Porcelain, which is a sequel to 2018's Tormented Fathers and looks to be absolutely chilling.

Join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm to see whether Dóri

has the guts to push himself through the opening two hours of the game.