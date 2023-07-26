We're playing Remnant II on today's GR Live

HQ

Gunfire Games has officially launched Remnant II. Following the game debuting in Early Access late last week to those who purchased Ultimate Edition, the title is now available for all editions on PC and consoles.

While we've already played a bunch of the title and shared our thoughts in our review, we're also going to be jumping into Remnant II on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the sequel.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you can head to the GR Live homepage to catch some Remnant II action as it unfolds.