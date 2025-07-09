English
Rematch

We're playing Rematch on today's GR Live

We're finally getting around to checking out Sloclap's massively popular football game.

HQ

FIFA who? All football gamers are talking about in recent weeks is Rematch, the latest title from Sifu developer Sloclap. With fast gameplay, mechanics focused primarily on fun, and brilliantly spammable voice lines, Rematch has quickly attracted more than a million players.

If you've somehow not yet seen the game, or just want to check out some Gamereactor tekkers, we'll be playing Rematch on today's GR Live. As always, you can find our stream on our own GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

We'll be streaming from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so be sure to stop by. In the meantime, if you've not yet checked out our full impressions of Rematch, you can do so here.

