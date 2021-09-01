English
Recompile

We're playing Recompile on today's GR Live

This 3D Metroidvania takes place in one real-world second.

Unless you've been watching the indie scene like a hawk then there's a good chance that Phigames' Recompile could have slipped past you. The game is a 3D Metroidvania that draws influence from titles such as Hollow Knight, Axiom Verge, and Ori and the Blind Forest and its narrative is only said to take place in one real-world second. It's also said to contain several branching endings and there are many logic-based puzzles for you to solve.

If you're interested in watching us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST.

Recompile

