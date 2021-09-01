We're playing Recompile on today's GR Live

HQ

Unless you've been watching the indie scene like a hawk then there's a good chance that Phigames' Recompile could have slipped past you. The game is a 3D Metroidvania that draws influence from titles such as Hollow Knight, Axiom Verge, and Ori and the Blind Forest and its narrative is only said to take place in one real-world second. It's also said to contain several branching endings and there are many logic-based puzzles for you to solve.

If you're interested in watching us play through the first two hours of the game