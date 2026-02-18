We're playing Reanimal on today's GR Live

HQ

Tarsier Studios is back in form and on top, as following the recent arrival of Reanimal, we've seen the horror game be incredibly well-received by fans and critics alike. The Little Nightmares creators clearly had a vision for what they wanted to achieve with evolving this formula further, and it shows in practice, with our review stating that Renanimal could be one of the finest, if not the finest, horror game in 2026.

With such high praise, it felt only natural to dedicate some of our time to Reanimal as part of this week's GR Live offering. Yep, starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, I will be playing through the opening hour of Reanimal, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to get a taste of this acclaimed horror title, which is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2, and which recently shared an early snippet at the first of its post-launch DLC.