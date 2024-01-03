We're playing Ready or Not on today's GR Live

HQ

Developer Void Interactive received quite a lot of positive feedback for its tactical FPS title, Ready or Not, when it first debuted as an Early Access project, and since then, the game has even shed that in progress tag, launching in its 1.0 state back in December 2023.

With Ready or Not now available as a 'complete' game, we're going to be diving into the shooter on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by to catch some intense tactical FPS action, and also be sure to check out a trailer for the game below for a glimpse as to what will be in store.