Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ready or Not

We're playing Ready or Not on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Void Interactive's tactical FPS.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Developer Void Interactive received quite a lot of positive feedback for its tactical FPS title, Ready or Not, when it first debuted as an Early Access project, and since then, the game has even shed that in progress tag, launching in its 1.0 state back in December 2023.

With Ready or Not now available as a 'complete' game, we're going to be diving into the shooter on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by to catch some intense tactical FPS action, and also be sure to check out a trailer for the game below for a glimpse as to what will be in store.

HQ
Ready or Not

Related texts

0
Ready or NotScore

Ready or Not
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

After many years of development and many years in the early access stage, the Irish game makers at Void Interactive have finally released the finished version of their SWAT replica....

0
Ready Or Not has a new gameplay trailer

Ready Or Not has a new gameplay trailer
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

The tactical first-person shooter is available for pre-order now ahead of alpha testing later this year, introducing you to the realistic mechanics.



Loading next content