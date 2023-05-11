Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor
news
Ravenlok

We're playing Ravenlok on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Cococucumber's action-adventure game.

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the latest video game to come from the developer, Cococucumber. Known as Ravenlok, this title sees players heading into a mystical mirror, which whisks you away to a fantasy world plagued by the darkness of a cruel queen.

With a striking visual style, and this being dubbed the finale of Cococucumber's Voxel trilogy, we're going to be checking out what Ravenlok has to offer on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, all at the GR Live homepage.

Ravenlok

