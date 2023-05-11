We're playing Ravenlok on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the latest video game to come from the developer, Cococucumber. Known as Ravenlok, this title sees players heading into a mystical mirror, which whisks you away to a fantasy world plagued by the darkness of a cruel queen.

With a striking visual style, and this being dubbed the finale of Cococucumber's Voxel trilogy, we're going to be checking out what Ravenlok has to offer on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, all at the GR Live homepage.