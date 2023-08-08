We're playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on today's GR Live

HQ

While it has seemingly faced a similar fate to that of other PC ports of PlayStation titles and debuted with a slate of issues on the platform, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is officially now available for PC fans to dive into.

With this being the case, we're going to be taking a look at the game on today's GR Live, where starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Insomniac's title.

Be sure to catch the action at the GR Live homepage, and check out the PC trailer for the game below for a teaser of what will be in store.