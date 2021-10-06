LIVE
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

We're playing Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan on today's GR Live

The charming action RPG features non-violent encounters.

With Metroid Dread, Alan Wake Remastered, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania all dropping this week, it does mean some titles will sadly get overlooked. One indie releasing this week that we'd really like to spotlight is Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, a cute and cartoonish action RPG that features non-violent turn-based battles. Instead of knocking out the creatures you encounter, you instead select between several dialogue options and show empathy to try and reach the root of the issues that are plaguing them.

If you'd like to watch us to check out the game's opening two hours then you can head over to our GR Live homepage starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime, you can check out the game's launch trailer in the video above.

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

