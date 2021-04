You're watching Advertisements

On today's stream we're taking a look at Quantum League, a unique FPS that sees players manipulate time itself to gain the upper hand. The game recently made its way out of early access and we plan to dive in to see how much it's changed since we last checked it out.

To watch us play two hours to the game, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of Quantum League here.