We kicked off the themed Battle Royale Week for our daily live streams this past Monday and after checking out both Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone so far, it's time to jump into PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

If you want to take a look as we hunt down both gear and opponents (the latter of which's characters will hopefully drop dead before ours do), make sure to visit our live page at 3 pm GMT (4 pm CEST).