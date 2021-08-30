We're playing Psychonauts 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off this week's schedule of streams by taking a look at the sequel to one of the most beloved PS2-era platformers. Psychonauts 2 picks up right after the events of the VR spin-off Rhombus of Ruin and it sees Raz scramble to foil a plot to revive an evil psychic known as Maligula. The game makes many improvements over the original, as your psychic powers now play more of an active role in combat and they can be upgraded with points earned from levelling up.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. You can also check out our recent review of the game here.