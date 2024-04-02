We're playing Predecessor on today's GR Live

Recently, developer Omeda Studios launched an open beta for its MOBA strategy game, Predecessor. The game is now widely available to access and entirely free, and also present on more platforms such as Xbox, and with this being the case, we've decided to take a look at the game ourselves on the latest iteration of GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of Predecessor, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to get a taste of this title that is still in active development as an Early Access project.