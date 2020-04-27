Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Predator: Hunting Grounds

We're playing Predator: Hunting Grounds on today's stream

Watch as we join the Fireteam and/or hunt it down as the menacing Predator on today's live stream.

Predator: Hunting Grounds officially released this past Friday, offering fans of the classic film franchise a way to experience the hunt (from whichever side of it they'd like) first-hand rather than watching it play out in a scripted manner on their TV screens.

We'll be taking the titular Predator on as members of the Fireteam and maybe even step into the metaphorical shoes of the Predator to take the Fireteam down on today's live stream and if you want to join us, make sure to go to our live page at 3 pm GMT (4 pm CEST).

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Related texts



Loading next content