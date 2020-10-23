LIVE

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
English
Pokémon Sword/Shield

We're playing Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra on today's GR Live

DLC two for the creature catching RPG has just landed and we're taking a look.

Pokémon Sword and Shield's The Crown Tundra update arrives today and allows Expansion Pass holders to explore a frosty new corner of the Galar region. This DLC looks pretty substantial indeed and adds new features such as Dynamax Adventures and the Galarian Star Tournament. It also brings back all legendary Pokémon, which is a huge selling point.

You can watch us explore the new DLC on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm. Whilst you wait though, why not check out our review of the Expansion Pass' first DLC.

Pokémon Sword/Shield

