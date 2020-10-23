We're playing Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Pokémon Sword and Shield's The Crown Tundra update arrives today and allows Expansion Pass holders to explore a frosty new corner of the Galar region. This DLC looks pretty substantial indeed and adds new features such as Dynamax Adventures and the Galarian Star Tournament. It also brings back all legendary Pokémon, which is a huge selling point.

You can watch us explore the new DLC on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm. Whilst you wait though, why not check out our review of the Expansion Pass' first DLC.