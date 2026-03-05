We're playing Planet of Lana II on today's GR Live

HQ

We're back for another GR Live stream later today. To mark the launch date of Wishfully's striking sequel, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, we're going to be hopping into the delightful adventure game and playing through the opening hour of the action.

Join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET for a taste of this beautiful indie experience, which is debuting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2.

And for more on Planet of Lana II, be sure to catch our glowing review of the game, which highlights why it's an indie you won't want to miss.