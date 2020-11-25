LIVE

We're playing Planet Coaster: Console Edition on today's GR Live

We'll be diving in and building our own theme park later today.

Today, on GR Live we are going to be taking a look at Planet Coaster: Console Edition on the PS5, where we plan to explore the game's campaign mode, and build our own theme park. Planet Coaster is a simulation title developed by the master's of management sims, Frontier, and for today, we intend to take a look at the title using all of the glorious power of Sony's next-generation console.

To get your fill of delightful Planet Coaster: Console Edition goodness, be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. If you're after a taste of what's to come, be sure to check out our preview of Planet Coaster: Console Edition, right here.

