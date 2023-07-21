We're playing Pikmin 4 on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch day for Nintendo's latest big title, Pikmin 4. Continuing the iconic, yet often overlooked series, this strategy sequel has received raving reviews, including from our very own Alex who gave the title a rating of 9/10.

To get a glimpse of Pikmin 4 and to see how this strategy sequel is advancing and iterating on the series formula, you can join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for the opening hour of this Switch title.

And ahead of going live, be sure to catch the latest trailer for the game below for another teaser of what's to come.