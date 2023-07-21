Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pikmin 4

We're playing Pikmin 4 on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Nintendo's strategy title.

Today is the global launch day for Nintendo's latest big title, Pikmin 4. Continuing the iconic, yet often overlooked series, this strategy sequel has received raving reviews, including from our very own Alex who gave the title a rating of 9/10.

To get a glimpse of Pikmin 4 and to see how this strategy sequel is advancing and iterating on the series formula, you can join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for the opening hour of this Switch title.

And ahead of going live, be sure to catch the latest trailer for the game below for another teaser of what's to come.

Pikmin 4

Related texts

0
Pikmin 4Score

Pikmin 4
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Fans have waited over a decade for this and Nintendo seems to have met their lofty expectations.



