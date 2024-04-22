We're playing Phantom Fury on today's GR Live

HQ

Tomorrow is a big day for fans of boomer shooters and old school 80s-inspired action, as Phantom Fury is making its arrival and debuting on PC and consoles. The game is an action-packed road movie adventure that sees players guiding protagonist Shelley "Bombshell" Harrison as she races across a post-apocalyptic America in an effort to save mankind.

While we're working on our review of Phantom Fury, you can join us at the GR Live homepage this afternoon, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

For a teaser of what's to come, check out a trailer for Phantom Fury below.