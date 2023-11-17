Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Persona 5 Tactica

We're playing Persona 5 Tactica on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Atlus' latest title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fans of the Persona series will no doubt be glued to their PC or games console this evening, as Atlus has now launched Persona 5 Tactica. With the game now here and available, we're going to be checking out this very game ourselves on today's and this week's final GR Live outing.

Starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of Persona 5 Tactica. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our full thoughts and opinions on the game in our review here.

Persona 5 Tactica

Related texts

0
Persona 5 TacticaScore

Persona 5 Tactica
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

We've seen a lot of spin-offs from Persona 5, but how does Atlus handle a tactical action game?



Loading next content