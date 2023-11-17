We're playing Persona 5 Tactica on today's GR Live

HQ

Fans of the Persona series will no doubt be glued to their PC or games console this evening, as Atlus has now launched Persona 5 Tactica. With the game now here and available, we're going to be checking out this very game ourselves on today's and this week's final GR Live outing.

Starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of Persona 5 Tactica. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our full thoughts and opinions on the game in our review here.