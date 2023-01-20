Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 4: Golden

We're playing Persona 4 Golden on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Atlus' recently re-released JRPG.

HQ

As promised, we're wrapping up the week with the second part of our Persona GR Live double-bill. To mark the launch of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden we've been checking out the games during our livestreams, and following P3P yesterday, we're diving into P4G in a few hours.

As usual, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage, at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for the opening hour of Atlus' JRPG on PC.

And with this in mind, be sure to check out a trailer for the recently launched editions below.

HQ
Persona 4: Golden

