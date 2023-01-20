We're playing Persona 4 Golden on today's GR Live

HQ

As promised, we're wrapping up the week with the second part of our Persona GR Live double-bill. To mark the launch of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden we've been checking out the games during our livestreams, and following P3P yesterday, we're diving into P4G in a few hours.

As usual, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage, at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for the opening hour of Atlus' JRPG on PC.

And with this in mind, be sure to check out a trailer for the recently launched editions below.